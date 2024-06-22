Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,534,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,140,000 after purchasing an additional 155,343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,779. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

