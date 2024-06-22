Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $26.38 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,082 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.45% of Gentherm worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Gentherm by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,410,200 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 669,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.