Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $43.23 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,191 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

