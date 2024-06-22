Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 407 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,303,000 after purchasing an additional 506,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 934,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,114,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.29.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $2,529,298.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 18,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total value of $2,529,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,409,634 shares of company stock valued at $191,478,719 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARES stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.79. 2,799,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,050. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

