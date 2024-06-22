Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 570 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

