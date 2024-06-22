Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 93 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.04. 2,450,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,998. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

