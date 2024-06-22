Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 182 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. 3,589,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

