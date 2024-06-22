Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.60. 2,452,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.