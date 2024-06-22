Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $230.38. 5,064,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

