Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after buying an additional 959,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,156. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

