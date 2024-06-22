Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 6,996,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

