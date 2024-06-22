Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $117.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.41, a P/E/G ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,236 shares of company stock valued at $81,793,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

