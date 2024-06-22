Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 63,342,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

