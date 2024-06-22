Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 971 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after buying an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,913,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926,086. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

