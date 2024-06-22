Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 99 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 552.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $127.80. 13,046,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,499. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average is $175.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

