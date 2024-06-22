Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,491 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $533.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

