Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,836 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of A stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.25. 4,461,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

