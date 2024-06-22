Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 903,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 124,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

PLTR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 69,981,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

