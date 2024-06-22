HC Wainwright Boosts GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $120.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GOVX stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
