Head to Head Comparison: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than BTC Digital.

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and BTC Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.34 $54.01 million $1.89 7.95 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.37 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than BTC Digital.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats BTC Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

