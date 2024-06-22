Head-To-Head Contrast: CAVA Group (CAVA) and Its Rivals

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CAVA Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million $13.28 million 225.36 CAVA Group Competitors $2.14 billion $247.80 million 28.14

CAVA Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. CAVA Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 CAVA Group Competitors 554 4842 6344 324 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CAVA Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

CAVA Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.79%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.93%. Given CAVA Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% CAVA Group Competitors -9.01% -451.74% -5.28%

Summary

CAVA Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.