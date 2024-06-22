Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Shares Down 4.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 384,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 314,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 307.58% and a negative net margin of 39.76%.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

