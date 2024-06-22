Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.65

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $17.83. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 6,782 shares traded.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

See Also

