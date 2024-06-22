Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Lowered to $204.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones restated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.67.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $182.14 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $261.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.