Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.18. 4,146,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,283. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $129.12 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

