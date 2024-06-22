HI (HI) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, HI has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $161,649.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,258.05 or 0.99982421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00075996 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004796 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,373.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

