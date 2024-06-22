HI Price Down 2.5% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, HI has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $166,646.74 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,382.41 or 1.00001513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00077105 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004796 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $173,373.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

