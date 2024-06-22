Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.36

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 52455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Holcim Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.5685 per share. This is a boost from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

