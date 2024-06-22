Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Holley

Holley Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

HLLY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.