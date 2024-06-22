Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.
About Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.