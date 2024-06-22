Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 680 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 74,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,582,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,481,000 after buying an additional 750,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 72,251,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.