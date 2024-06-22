Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE remained flat at $27.74 on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

