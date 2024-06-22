Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $205,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after buying an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after buying an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,053,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

