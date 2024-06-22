Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases 133 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. 4,986,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

