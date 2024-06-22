HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

HydrogenPro ASA (OTC:HYPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.

HydrogenPro ASA engages in designing and delivering hydrogen technology and systems in Norway, Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers. The company serves synthetic aviation fuel, refinery/decarbonization, power to gas, balancing the grid, steel production, fertilizer/ammonia, and shipping markets.

