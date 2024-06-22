Hyperion Partners LLC Has $210,000 Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Hyperion Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.0 %

IGHG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.