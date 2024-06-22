Hyperion Partners LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 6.5% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.06. 2,618,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

