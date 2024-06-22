Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of IMO opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 8.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

