Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. 1,707,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $113.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

