Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772,355. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

