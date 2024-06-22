Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 1.6% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

PKW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.02. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

