Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.03

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $14.00. Innodata shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 370,511 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INOD. BWS Financial started coverage on Innodata in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Innodata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Innodata Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $383.53 million, a P/E ratio of 222.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.