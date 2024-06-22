Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$39,285.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$39,285.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner acquired 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,680.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.07. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

