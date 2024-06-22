Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$330.06, for a total value of C$3,300,600.00.

Shares of TSE SEC traded up C$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$305.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77. Senvest Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of C$280.00 and a 52 week high of C$340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

