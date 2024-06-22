InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.95. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

