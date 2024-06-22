Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,151 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 784,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 297,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 193,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.