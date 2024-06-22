International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

