International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.3 %

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 169.05 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.65 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.