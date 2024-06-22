International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.08. 6,168,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,647. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

