International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.93

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.93 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 126.54 ($1.61). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 2,938,028 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,620.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 80,000.00%.

In related news, insider Julia Bond purchased 15,924 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £20,064.24 ($25,494.59). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

